Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer’s motion poster released

Ever since Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer movie Phone Bhoot was announced, fans have been excited to see the trio on the silver screen. The actors took to their social media handles to share the pictures and videos from the sets of the film and get the excitement levels of the fans higher. Well, now the motion poster of Phone Bhoot has been released and we bet fans are going to find it quite interesting. Along with the motion poster, it is also revealed that the announcement of the release date will happen tomorrow at 11 AM.

The motion poster is quite interesting and we can see a cute little cartoon ghost on the screen. The motion poster does not feature either of the actors but still it will grab all the attention. Katrina Kaif shared the motion poster which also revealed that the release date announcement will be made tomorrow. Sharing this poster, Kat wrote, “Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot.”

Check out the motion poster of Phone Bhoot:

Talking about the film, Phone Bhoot is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, and is slated to release theatrically on July 15th this year. A few days back, ETimes reported that a song shoot for Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan requiring over 100 background dancers has been delayed by a week due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

