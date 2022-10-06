Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter share new poster; Trailer release date out

Ever since Katrina Kaif , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer movie Phone Bhoot was announced, fans have been excited to see the trio on the silver screen. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the highly-anticipated movie is slated to release on 4th November, this year, at the cinemas. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. Now, finally, the makers of the upcoming horror comedy have finally announced the trailer release date of the film on social media, which is October 10th.

Katrina Kaif, took to her Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Phone Bhoot featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, she captioned it: "Incoming call... #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct. Stay Tuned." Siddhant too shared the post of the movie and wrote. “The adventures are about to begin… All phones will be ringing as the #PhoneBhootTrailer will release on 10th Oct!" While Ishaan wrote: "Incoming call #PhoneBhootTrailer releases on 10th Oct!!! Stay Tuned." In the poster, we get to see Katrina and Ishaan sporting quirky looks.

Phone Bhoot is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Meanwhile, this marks Katrina's first film after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal and she will be seen playing the character of a ghost for the first time in the film.

Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan's work front

Apart from this, on the work front, Katrina will be uniting with Salman Khan again in Tiger 3. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Ishaan will be seen in Pippa, in which he will essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Meanwhile, Siddhant has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan’s horror comedy postponed; To release on Nov 4