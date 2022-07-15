Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan’s horror comedy gets postponed; To release on Nov 4

Katrina Kaif has been creating a lot of buzz of late courtesy of his upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, this much anticipated movie will also feature Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. Interestingly, Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina’s first attempt at the horror comedy genre and her fans are quite excited about it. But looks like they will have to wait for a while to watch Katrina in this bhayanak comedy as Phone Bhoot has been postponed.

To note, Phone Bhoot was initially slated to release on October 7 this year and was supposed to witness a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi. However, Katrina took to social media and announced that the Phone Bhoot release has been postponed. The movie will now release on November 4 this year. She made the announcement along with a poster wherein Katrina was seen posing with Ishaan and Siddhant. In the poster, Katrina was dressed in a black sweatshirt and was dishing out ‘bhootiya’ vibes. On the other hand, Ishaan was seen showing off his goofy side as he posed with a skeleton. Katrina captioned the image as, “Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you”.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Phone Bhoot, the movie will also star Jackie Shroff in a key role. Besides, she will also be seen in the much talked about espionage thriller Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. It is reported that Katrina and Salman will be reprising their respective roles of Zoya and Tiger in the movie. She will also be collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for an upcoming superhero film.

