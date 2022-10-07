Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif stops Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter as they head for a 'fun ride'

Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been looking forward to witnessing the trio on-screen. Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, will release on November 4. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. Earlier, it was slated to release on October 7.

Now, ahead of the film's trailer release, Katrina shared a quirky video with Siddhant and Ishaan on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actress captioned it: "Hey. Where do you think you are going ? @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBhootTrailer." In it, Katrina is seen dressed in a black outfit, as she tries to stop Siddhant and Ishaan who are headed for a fun ride. The Gehraiyaan actor too shared the video and wrote: "Trying to reach safely to our destination in 3 Days!"