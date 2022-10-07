Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif stops Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter as they head for a 'fun ride'
Katrina Kaif shared a quirky video with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter ahead of Phone Bhoot trailer release.
Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been looking forward to witnessing the trio on-screen. Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, will release on November 4. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. Earlier, it was slated to release on October 7.
Now, ahead of the film's trailer release, Katrina shared a quirky video with Siddhant and Ishaan on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actress captioned it: "Hey. Where do you think you are going ? @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBhootTrailer." In it, Katrina is seen dressed in a black outfit, as she tries to stop Siddhant and Ishaan who are headed for a fun ride. The Gehraiyaan actor too shared the video and wrote: "Trying to reach safely to our destination in 3 Days!"
Check out Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan's video:
Phone Bhoot marks Katrina's first film after marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The duo tied the nuptial knot in a dreamy wedding in December last year. In the movie, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress will be seen playing the character of a ghost for the first time in the film.
Apart from this, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant have interesting film projects in their pipeline. She will reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Next, Katrina also has Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Ishaan will be seen in Pippa, in which he will essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film will also has Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Meanwhile, Siddhant has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.
