Phone Bhoot: Not Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput REACTS to Ishaan Khatter’s first look with Katrina Kaif & Siddhant

Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will hit the screens in 2021.

A few days back, the makers of Phone Bhoot dropped the first look of the film starring , Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and from Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar to a host of other celebs, everyone showered love on the poster. And today, not but wifeu and Ishaan’s bhabhi aka Mira Rajput who shared the first look of Phone Bhoot on her Instagram handle expressing a sense of excitement over the film. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Can't wait!!! @ishaankhatter."

Talking about Phone Bhoot, it is a horror comedy and the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and the film will release next year in 2021. Sharing the first look of Phone Bhoot on Instagram, an excited Ishaan wrote, “Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के। Now back to exorcising.”

On the work front, Ishaan made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, and next, he was seen romancing Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Besides, Ishaan will also be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday, and the movie is being directed by Maqbool Khan. As for Shahid Kapoor, he was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Jersey and prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey, however, due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled.

