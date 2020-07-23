  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Phone Bhoot: Not Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput REACTS to Ishaan Khatter’s first look with Katrina Kaif & Siddhant

Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will hit the screens in 2021.
4634 reads Mumbai
Phone Bhoot: Not Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput REACTS to Ishaan Khatter’s first look with Katrina Kaif & SiddhantPhone Bhoot: Not Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput REACTS to Ishaan Khatter’s first look with Katrina Kaif & Siddhant
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few days back, the makers of Phone Bhoot dropped the first look of the film starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and from Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar to a host of other celebs, everyone showered love on the poster. And today, not Shahid Kapoor but wifeu and Ishaan’s bhabhi aka Mira Rajput who shared the first look of Phone Bhoot on her Instagram handle expressing a sense of excitement over the film. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Can't wait!!! @ishaankhatter."

Talking about Phone Bhoot, it is a horror comedy and the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and the film will release next year in 2021. Sharing the first look of Phone Bhoot on Instagram, an excited Ishaan wrote, “Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के। Now back to exorcising.”

On the work front, Ishaan made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, and next, he was seen romancing Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Besides, Ishaan will also be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday, and the movie is being directed by Maqbool Khan. As for Shahid Kapoor, he was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Jersey and prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey, however, due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled.

Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement