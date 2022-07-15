Phone Bhoot Poster: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi are 'bhooton ki duniya se not out'; PIC
Phone Bhoot is slated to release on October 7th, 2022.
Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on October 7. After dropping the first look of the much-awaited adventure comedy of the year, now, the makers have released a new motion picture today. The poster teases the audience with Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant's looks giving an insight into the world of the film.
Check out Phoot Bhoot motion poster:
Credits: Katrina Kaif/ Twitter
