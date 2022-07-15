Phone Bhoot Poster: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi are 'bhooton ki duniya se not out'; PIC

Phone Bhoot is slated to release on October 7th, 2022.

by Shefali Fernandes   |  Updated on Jul 15, 2022 11:38 AM IST  |  6.4K
Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on October 7. After dropping the first look of the much-awaited adventure comedy of the year, now, the makers have released a new motion picture today. The poster teases the audience with Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant's looks giving an insight into the world of the film. 

Check out Phoot Bhoot motion poster:

