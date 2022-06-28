Phone Bhoot Poster: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter don quirky, fun looks in first glimpse

More than a year since they began working on Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's horror comedy film's first official look dropped today. Ever since the film was announced, fans of the actors have been excited to see the trio on the big screen. On Tuesday, makers also announced the film's release date in yet another quirky way.

Sharing Phone Bhoot's official poster below, producer Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you. #KatrinaKaif #IshaanKhatter @SiddyChats @bindasbhidu #SheebaChaddha @EkThapaTiger #SurenderThakur @gurmmeet @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @raviivar @JasvinderBath." The cast also shared the poster with the same caption as Farhan.

In the poster, we get to see Katrina and Ishaan sporting a tad different look. Ishaan also added, "Meet my quirkiest character, Gullu - and try to guess his full name." Apart from Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant, the poster also features Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur as the ghosts in the background.

Check out the Phone Bhoot announcement below:

Talking about the film, Phone Bhoot is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is being bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, and is slated to theatrically release on 7 October, 2022. What is your favourite element about the Phone Bhoot poster? Let us know in the comments below.