Phone Bhoot Song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif shows off sizzling moves in latex dress; Ishaan-Siddhant dance along

An upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot’s first song Kinna Sona has been released today. The song stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Right after its release, the song received praise from the fans. The track is composed, written, and sung by Tanishk Bagchi. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s Excel Entertainment. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be releasing on November 4. A few days ago, the trailer was also released by the makers.

Kinna Sona song:

The song video opens by showing Ishaan and Siddhant inside an old bungalow. Suddenly, Katrina dressed in a red latex dress appears- singing and walking on the railing of the staircase. The boys also could not stop themselves and started dancing with her. As soon as the song was released, fans praised Katrina and her dance moves. Sharing the song video on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Who let the ghosts out? We did! #KinnaSona out now.”