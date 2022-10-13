Phone Bhoot Song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif shows off sizzling moves in latex dress; Ishaan-Siddhant dance along
Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, is releasing next month on November 4.
An upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot’s first song Kinna Sona has been released today. The song stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Right after its release, the song received praise from the fans. The track is composed, written, and sung by Tanishk Bagchi. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s Excel Entertainment. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be releasing on November 4. A few days ago, the trailer was also released by the makers.
Kinna Sona song:
The song video opens by showing Ishaan and Siddhant inside an old bungalow. Suddenly, Katrina dressed in a red latex dress appears- singing and walking on the railing of the staircase. The boys also could not stop themselves and started dancing with her. As soon as the song was released, fans praised Katrina and her dance moves. Sharing the song video on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Who let the ghosts out? We did! #KinnaSona out now.”
About the film:
To note, Phone Bhoot also features Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Jackie is playing the role of Aatma Ram who tries to spoil the plans of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant. The actress is playing the role of a ghost.
Watch here:
Work front:
Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Next, she also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Ishaan will be seen in Pippa. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. And Siddhant has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.
