Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif rocks a fun, quirky look as she dresses up as Harley Quinn for Halloween

Bollywood stars celebrate every festival with the utmost zest and enthusiasm- right from Christmas to Diwali, and now even Halloween! The spooky season is finally here, and just yesterday, we saw celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aryan Khan, and others attending a Halloween costume party in the city . While Ananya channeled her inner Poo and dressed up as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Janhvi dressed up as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. Now, Katrina Kaif has shared her Halloween look with fans, and she dressed up as Harley Quinn for the occasion.

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, in which she plays a ghost. This film marks her first horror comedy, and the actress has been promoting the movie in full swing. Now, on Halloween, Katrina has shared a series of pictures that show her dressed up as Harley Quinn, the DC Comics villainess played by Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad. Katrina made for a cute Harley Quinn as she posed holding a baseball bat. With ponytails coloured red and blue, Katrina opted for matching makeup on her eyes and cheeks, acing the Harley Quinn look!

Katrina can be seen wearing a pink top, and denim shorts with black stripes. She layered a multi-coloured fringe jacket over her top, and accessorized with layers of necklaces. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “It’s Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot.” Check out the pictures below.