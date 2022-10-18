Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa: Katrina Kaif's exciting films to look forward to

Actress Katrina Kaif has been ruling the Bollywood industry for a long time now. She has managed to impress the audience with her solid performances over the years. With several blockbuster films to her credit, Katrina has one of the bankable stars in the industry today. Interestingly, she is one of the actresses who have worked with the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Due to the pandemic, Katrina stayed away from the big screen. Her last stint was Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Later, the actress entered a new phase of her life as she tied the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. But now, Katrina is returning to the big screen with a bang as she has an interesting lineup of films coming up. From Phone Bhoot to Tiger 3, here's taking a look at her upcoming films: Phone Bhoot For the first time, the audience will get to witness a gorgeous ghost ever! Katrina will be soon seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be seen essaying the role of a ghost. The trailer was launched a few days ago and it was received well by the audience. Even the songs are loved by everyone. Reportedly, Katrina will be seen in a double role. Katrina's first film after the wedding is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and it is slated to release on November 4 in theatres.

Tiger 3 Katrina and Salman Khan's Tiger series is one of the most loved franchises. After setting the box office on fire with Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the blockbuster duo is returning with Tiger 3 in 2023. They had earlier released the posters and they have already set the mood among the audience. The film was set to release on Eid 2023, but the makers have now booked Diwali 2023 for the grand release. Salman's top-notch action sequences and Katrina's swag are something to look forward to in this one!

Jee Le Zaraa The announcement of Jee Le Zara literally broke the internet. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar featuring Katrina, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt - what else one can ask for? The girls will be seen going on a road trip together. The excitement among the audience is on another level. The dynamic trio coming together will surely be a visual and creative treat for everyone. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina spoke about the project. She said, "Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I'm going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like 'Girls now that you have to use this.' We're all looking forward to it. That film's had its journey, yes but I think when finally it does happen it's gonna be a lot of fun." They were supposed to start shooting but the pandemic played a spoilsport.

Merry Christmas Yet another exciting project from Katrina's filmography is Merry Christmas. She has collaborated with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi and ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The actress is currently busy shooting for the film. The details of the thriller are kept under wraps. While speaking to Pinkvilla recently, Katrina expressed her excitement about working with Raghavan. She said, "After Phone Bhoot it's Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay. That’s gonna be coming soon. That’s wonderful. Sriram sir is my all-time favourite director."