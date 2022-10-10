Phone Bhoot Trailer: Bhoot-busters Katrina Kaif, Siddhant and Ishaan fight 'aatma ram' Jackie Shroff
The trailer of Phone Bhoot is out and it is spooky!
Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht, and Surender Thakur in supporting roles. Ever since the film was announced, fans of the actors have been excited to see the trio on the big screen. Now, the makers of Phone Bhoot have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie.
Phone Bhoot trailer
In the trailer, Katrina is seen sporting a new look as she plays the role of a ghost who has a mission for Ishaan and Siddhant. While Jackie is playing ‘Aatma Ram,' who decides to teach the trio a lesson and spoil their plans of catching ghosts. The trailer has a hilarious ending with Katrina trying to correct the ghost Sheeba Chaddha's Hindi as she attempts to say ‘moksh', Kaif says, “tumhari Hindi weak hai, koi nahi (your Hindi is weak, it's okay)." Meanwhile, the horror-comedy trailer promises a laugh riot. Sharing the trailer, Farhan Akhtar wrote: "New business idea lekar aa rahe hai, #Phonebhoot. Watch the #PhoneBhootTrailer now!" Earlier, the film was slated to release on October 7, however, now it will release on November 4.
Check out Phone Bhoot trailer:
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter work front
Apart from this, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant have interesting film projects in their pipeline. She will reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Next, Katrina also has Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Ishaan will be seen in Pippa, in which he will essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film will also has Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Meanwhile, Siddhant has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.
