Phone Bhoot Trailer: Bhoot-busters Katrina Kaif, Siddhant and Ishaan fight 'aatma ram' Jackie Shroff

Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht, and Surender Thakur in supporting roles. Ever since the film was announced, fans of the actors have been excited to see the trio on the big screen. Now, the makers of Phone Bhoot have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie. Phone Bhoot trailer

In the trailer, Katrina is seen sporting a new look as she plays the role of a ghost who has a mission for Ishaan and Siddhant. While Jackie is playing ‘Aatma Ram,' who decides to teach the trio a lesson and spoil their plans of catching ghosts. The trailer has a hilarious ending with Katrina trying to correct the ghost Sheeba Chaddha's Hindi as she attempts to say ‘moksh', Kaif says, “tumhari Hindi weak hai, koi nahi (your Hindi is weak, it's okay)." Meanwhile, the horror-comedy trailer promises a laugh riot. Sharing the trailer, Farhan Akhtar wrote: "New business idea lekar aa rahe hai, #Phonebhoot. Watch the #PhoneBhootTrailer now!" Earlier, the film was slated to release on October 7, however, now it will release on November 4. Check out Phone Bhoot trailer: