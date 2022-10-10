Phone Bhoot Trailer Launch: Katrina Kaif REVEALS she would love to haunt Priyanka Chopra; Here's why

Actress Katrina Kaif is all set to be seen uniting with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for their upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. On Monday, the trio was seen making a smashing appearance in the city as they arrived for the trailer launch event of their film. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chadha in important roles. During the launch event, the actors were seen interacting with the media. Katrina made a striking revelation after she was asked who would she love to haunt if she was a ghost for a day.

Katrina will be seen doing a horror comedy for the first time. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of a ghost. While speaking to the media at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Katrina was asked an interesting question. Who would she haunt if she was a ghost for a day? Katrina was quick to take Priyanka Chopra's name. The actress also gave a solid reason behind choosing the Desi girl. She said, "If I was a ghost for a day, I would haunt Priyanka Chopra for a day to see how she does so much work."

Katrina and Priyanka have collaborated for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa. It will also star Alia Bhatt. The internet went crazy after the official announcement was made on social media. With three top superstars coming together in a film based on a road trip, it will surely be a treat for cinema lovers. They are going to start shooting in 2023.

'I can't see horror films'

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress also admitted that she is scared of horror films. Katrina stated, "I don't watch horror films. Scary films, I can't see. I would die on the spot if I ever encounter a ghost."

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and it is slated to release on 4th November 2022.