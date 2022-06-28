Phone Bhoot: Vicky Kaushal excited for Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘bhayanak comedy’

Katrina Kaif is all over the news today courtesy of her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. The movie happens to be a horror-comedy and also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Interestingly, it marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. As the fans have been eagerly waiting for Phone Bhoot, the makers surprised the audience with the first look poster of this ‘bhayanak comedy’ which marks Katrina’s first collaboration with Siddhant and Ishaan along with announcing the release date.

In the first look poster of Phone Bhoot, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan appear to be quirky ghostbusters who are ready to take on the ghosts. Interestingly, the horror-comedy will also feature Jackie Shroff who appears to be in a negative role. Sharing the poster, Katrina wrote, “#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you”. Soon, Katrina’s main man Vicky Kaushal also expressed his excitement for Phone Bhoot. Taking to the comment section, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor dropped a heart along with a ghost emoticon.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s comment on Katrina Kaif’s post:

For the uninitiated, Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating each other for a while. Ever since then, their social media PDA is a treat for the fans. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in the much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Vicky is working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Phone Bhoot Poster: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter don quirky, fun looks in first glimpse