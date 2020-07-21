  1. Home
Phone Bhoot's FIRST LOOK sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens target Ishaan Khatter over nepotism row

The first look of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot is finally out. However, this has also resulted in a hilarious meme fest on social media.
Phone Bhoot's FIRST LOOK sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens target Ishaan Khatter over nepotism rowPhone Bhoot's FIRST LOOK sparks meme fest on Twitter; Netizens target Ishaan Khatter over nepotism row
The first look of Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was finally revealed on 20th July 2020. There were already reports about the three actors joining hands for a new project since last year but everyone was tight-lipped about it until Monday when the announcement was finally made. The first look of the upcoming movie features Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant suited up in black as they pose for the picture while striking some quirky poses.

However, this did not stop netizens from flooding Twitter with some hilarious memes about Phone Bhoot’s first look. For instance, one user has shared a picture of the three actors wearing masks while another one has edited a still from the movie Kabir Singh in which Shahid Kapoor can be seen running after them! But there is one person whom the Twitterati has targeted the most. Yes, we are talking about Ishaan Khatter here. He has been a subject of multiple memes and jokes on Twitter and most of them are related to the issue of ‘nepotism.’

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about Phone Bhoot, it has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It has been directed by Gurmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame. This is the first time that Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter will be collaborating for a project. The movie’s story has been written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran. It is scheduled to be released next year.

