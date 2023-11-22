Phool Aur Kaante clocks 32 years: Ajay Devgn recalls THIS endearing memory, gets nostalgic; fans shower love

In 1991, Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with the action film Phool Aur Kaante, which was helmed by Kuku Kohli. Recently, the film turned 32 years old, and the actor took to social media to celebrate this occasion. He shared some interesting glimpses from the film.

Ajay Devgn celebrates 32 years of Phool Aur Kaante

Today, November 22nd, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to celebrate 32 years of his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante. He shared several glimpses from the film, one of which was a video of him talking about the film. In the old video, Ajay talks about the premiere of the film at the Gemini Theatre in Mumbai, where people threw coins at the screen. The actor revealed that he had taken the coins and framed them.

The post also featured a still of him, his father, and action director Veeru Devgn. Another slide shows the popular split stunt from the film. The post was simply captioned, "#32Years"

Several people took to the comment section to show their love for the film. One fan wrote, "Watched Phool aur Kaate movie at least 10+ times", while another one wrote, "Congratulations Ajay sir for completing 32 years". Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor penned, "Top class.. wat a smash hit (red heart emoji)". Tanisha Mukerji also expressed her love and wrote, "32 yrs. amazingggg!"

About Phool Aur Kaante

Phool Aur Kaante is an action romance film directed by Kuku Kohli and stars Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and Amrish Puri. It was the debut film of both Ajay and Madhoo (who was Hema Malini's niece). Upon release, it became a major critical and commercial success. Ajay's entry scene on the bike has since become popular and has been replicated many times.

Workwise, Ajay was recently seen in the action film Bholaa, which he also directed. He is currently gearing up for Rohit Shetty's action film, Singham Again. Apart from that, he is also doing Maidaan, a Hindi remake of Vash, and a film called Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

