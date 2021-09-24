Phone Bhoot, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhediya: Which upcoming horror comedy are you waiting for?

Bollywood never shies from experimenting with genres and this has been evident over the years. In fact, every time a genre ends up being a hit among the fans, the filmmakers tend to try their hands on the genre. Of late there has been a craze about horror comedies and it is becoming very popular among the fans. Recently, the release of Bhoot Police grabbed a lot of attention. Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the movie was a horror comedy and featured , Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

While the movie was well received by the audience, horror comedy has been garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. Amid this, a lot of horror comedies are in the pipeline and have been creating a massive buzz in the town. This list includes Phone Bhoot, which is being helmed by Gurmeet Singh. The movie stars , Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The movie on the list is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is the sequel of the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiya. The horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan in the lead opposite Kiara Advani.

and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya has also been on the list and has been creating a massive buzz. The movie is expected to hit the screens in April next year. Apart from these, there have been speculations about the sequel of Bhoot Police and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree respectively. While the movies are yet to hit the floors, the fans have been quite excited about both. Let us know which horror comedy are you excited about?

