PHOTO: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao interact with Srinagar Deputy Commissioner amid Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

starrer upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha’s shooting is going on in full swing in Srinagar. The comedy-drama flick which is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, has been in the works for the last one year post facing several delays owing to the ongoing Pandemic. After Ladakh, the Laal Singh Chaddha team has now moved to Srinagar to film crucial sequences of the film. Speaking of which, today, Aamir Khan was snapped alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

Seated together, both Aamir and the Commissioner can be seen engulfed in some serious conversation. They are accompanied by Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad. In the picture, the Dangal star can be seen donning a casual dark blue shirt paired with black trousers. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad is formally dressed.

Check out Aamir Khan's photo from Srinagar below:

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

