PHOTO: Aamir Khan visits a college in Srinagar as he goes on a recce for Laal Singh Chaddha.

has been in Ladakh for the last few weeks with his cast and crew shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. Today, the actor was snapped in Srinagar as he went on a recce for Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor's ambitious project, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, has been in the works for the last one year or so. He has been in Ladakh shooting crucial scenes and looks like the base will now be shifting to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

In the photo, Aamir Khan in his patent style, can be seen wearing cargo pants, a full sleeve tee to keep him warm, shoes and a pair of glasses with his mask around his neck. He can be seen along with a crew member discussing the location. On Thursday, Aamir was snapped at the Amar Singh College in Srinagar, Kashmir doing a recce of the location.

Check out Aamir Khan's photo from Srinagar below:

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who is heading the film's production, addressed the local media in Kargil where they have been shooting. When asked about how was their experience of shooting in Kargil, Aamir said, "Experience was very good...we were comfortable. There are good hotels here. Kiran will tell you more because she is handling the production directly." Adding that the culture and the people of Ladakh were very warm.

