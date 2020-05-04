PHOTO: Aayush Sharma is the perfect dad as he sits holding daughter Ayat with her brother Ahil by their side

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma have shared an adorable picture of the former with their children Ahil and Ayat that is unmissable. Check it out.

Loveyatri actor Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma are the perfect couple to look forward to in the Bollywood film industry for all the obvious reasons. The two of them are among the most popular and adorable B-town couples and are currently the doting parents of the two little munchkins Ahil and Ayat Sharma. Needless to say, their love story is no less than a romantic movie that initially started off with friendship and eventually turned into love and affection.

Both Arpita and Ayush often share pictures of each other and their children on social media which are all things adorable. Recently, both of them have shared another picture on their respective handles which is sure to send anyone into a frenzy. As seen in the picture, the actor is seen adorably holding little Ayat as her brother rests his head on their Dad’s shoulder while looking at the camera. Here’s what Arpita writes in her caption, “This moment just makes me feel grateful to god... Thank you for blessing me with these lovely babies.” Aayush gives an equally sweet reply that reads, “More importantly thank you.”

Check out the picture below:

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma got married on November 18, 2014, and have been inseparable since then. Talking about Aayush, he made his debut with the movie Loveyatri co-starring Warina Hussain in 2018. The romantic drama has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala and is produced by none other than superstar himself.

Credits :instagram

