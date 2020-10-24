  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTO: Abhishek Bachchan wears a face mask & shield as he steps out of his house; Urges everyone to stay safe

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a selfie of himself wherein he can be seen wearing a face shield and a mask.
25112 reads Mumbai
Abhishek Bachchan wears a face mask & shield as he steps out of his housePHOTO: Abhishek Bachchan wears a face mask & shield as he steps out of his house; Urges everyone to stay safe
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Abhishek Bachchan is an avid social media user. He often gives savage replies to trolls on Twitter and also keeps sharing interesting posts on his Instagram handle. Today, Abhishek took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself wherein he can be seen sitting in his car. He can be seen donning a red hoodie. As he stepped out of his house, the actor can be also seen wearing a face shield and a mask. Abhishek has also urged everyone to take necessary precautions amid the Coronavirus pandemic. 

His post read as, “Stay safe! Wear your mask!! #maskon #shield.” However, Abhishek’s face shield stole all the attention. Soon after he posted his picture, one of his fans wrote, “That's the best mask I have seen so far and now I want 1 so m gonna buy something like this! ” While another user compared Abhishek to power ranger, he wrote, “Man you look like power ranger!!”

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s picture here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay safe! Wear your mask!! #maskon #shield

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the film and everyone appreciated the same on social media. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Apart from Ludo, Abhishek will be also seen in Bob Biswas, The Big Bull.

Also Read: Ludo Trailer: After Aamir, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan & others are in awe of Abhishek Bachchan starrer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

You may like these
Ludo Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up
Abhishek Bachchan wishes dad 'the OG' Amitabh Bachchan on 78th birthday as he shares Big B's childhood pic
THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how she reacted when she was called Mrs Bachchan for the first time
Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan candidly revealed what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue
Abhishek Bachchan's befitting reply to netizen who asked for drugs: Mumbai Police will be happy to assist you
Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh & others send birthday wishes to President Ram Nath Kovind
Anonymous 54 minutes ago

This really looks scary

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement