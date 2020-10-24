PHOTO: Abhishek Bachchan wears a face mask & shield as he steps out of his house; Urges everyone to stay safe

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a selfie of himself wherein he can be seen wearing a face shield and a mask.

Abhishek Bachchan is an avid social media user. He often gives savage replies to trolls on Twitter and also keeps sharing interesting posts on his Instagram handle. Today, Abhishek took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself wherein he can be seen sitting in his car. He can be seen donning a red hoodie. As he stepped out of his house, the actor can be also seen wearing a face shield and a mask. Abhishek has also urged everyone to take necessary precautions amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

His post read as, “Stay safe! Wear your mask!! #maskon #shield.” However, Abhishek’s face shield stole all the attention. Soon after he posted his picture, one of his fans wrote, “That's the best mask I have seen so far and now I want 1 so m gonna buy something like this! ” While another user compared Abhishek to power ranger, he wrote, “Man you look like power ranger!!”

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s picture here:

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan alongside and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the film and everyone appreciated the same on social media. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Apart from Ludo, Abhishek will be also seen in Bob Biswas, The Big Bull.

