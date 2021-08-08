PHOTO: Aditya Roy Kapur takes a trip down memory lane; See how Arjun Kapoor reacts

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur took a walk down his memory lane on Saturday and shared a cool childhood photograph with his fans. The 'Malang' star posted a picture of his younger self donning a dark blue T-shirt and pouting as he poses for the camera. The cool-dude avtar of the actor caught his fans' attention. Aditya used a popular Nineties' commercial to add a twist to his caption. Adding the jingle of 'Action Shoes', he wrote, "School time, action ka school time."

Score of fans commented on the new post by Aditya. In no time the post garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. One of the users commented, "Imagine going to school and seeing a hottie like him.” “Arey waah, ” said another one. "He's the most handsome guy in the world," wrote a third user. The picture also grabbed Aditya’s friend 's attention. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor immediately went to the comments section and wrote, "Sexy beast since childhood." Following Arjun’s comment, many fans even left heart and fire emoticons on the post.

On the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut in the film industry with the 2009 release London Dreams. He is best known for starring in films such as Guzaarish, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aashiqui 2, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu.His last theatrical release so far was ‘Malang’ co-starring , Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. He will now be seen in OM: The Battle Within with Sanjana Sanghi.

Also Read: 'Jab Kapur met Kapoor': Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor show us what a good hair day looks like