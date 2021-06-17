PHOTO: Akshay Kumar to meet and interact with BSF jawans at the Tulail Valley in Kashmir

Akshay Kumar reached Bandipora district to meet the soldiers on the border ahead of the release of his film ‘Bell Bottom’.

's respect and love for the armed forces is known to all. The actor was spotted on Thursday in North Kashmir's mountainous Bandipora district. Akshay reached Tulail along the Line of Control in Gurez valley and visited the Neeru village from there. At the village, the actor was scheduled to meet the BSF Jawans. Around noon the actor reached Neeru in a helicopter. The actor looked dashing in a camouflage t-shirt and cargo pants. He completed the look with a cap and a pair of shades.

was accompanied by a group of soldiers and police. Akshay had previously met the BSF soldiers in 2019 during the release of his film ‘Kesari’; he had posted videos along with the BSF soldiers on his Instagram. In one of the videos, the actor can be seen showcasing his boxing and kickboxing skills. Appreciating the soldiers, Akshay wrote, “Always a treat to meet the Jawans from @bsf_india. Their training, passion and enthusiasm is top-notch, always a learning experience.” After todays meet with Akshay Kumar the BSF tweeted that the actor paid homage to the fallen braves.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s picture from Neeru Valley and BSF's tweet-

DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana paid floral tributes in a solemn wreath laying ceremony to Seema Praharis who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Actor Akshay Kumar also accompanied DG BSF & paid homage to the fallen braves. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/4zu9BD1jLj — BSF (@BSF_India) June 17, 2021

Khiladi Kumar on Tuesday took to Twitter and announced the release date of his much-awaited spy-thriller ‘Bell Bottom’. The film has been slated to release on 27 July in cinemas. Previously, Akshay was seen in ‘Laxmii’ a horror-comedy that was released on the OTT platform. The actor played a pivotal role in the 2019 hit ‘Mission Mangal’ opposite Vidya Balan, , and .

On the work front, Akshay has several films in the pipeline. Rohit Shetty directed ‘Sooryavanshi’ which stars Akshay in the lead but is yet to finalize a release date. Akshay has completed the shoot of ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Prithviraj’, and ‘Bachchan Pandey’. He is currently shooting for ‘Ram Setu’.

