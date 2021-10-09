PHOTO: Ali Fazal shares first look of his character from Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Khufiya' featuring Tabu

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is teaming up with Netflix for a spy thriller ‘Khufiya’ featuring Ali Fazal and Tabu. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Ali and Tabu on screen. Inspired by true events, the film is based on the popular espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan. The snippet released by the streaming platform promises an intriguing spy thriller. In September, Tabu took to her official Twitter handle and announced the film. She wrote, “Expect nothing but sheer thrill. Excited to announce my re-uniting with @vishalrbhardwaj for #Khufiya”

Vishal Bhardwaj also shared the movie poster on his handle and wrote, “Justice gets personal. I’m extremely thrilled to share Khufiya with you, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” Now, recently, Ali Fazal took to his official social media handle and shared the first look of his character from the movie. In the picture, Ali is seen sporting a moustache. Sharing the picture he wrote, ‘The year of the moustache is here!!! Lots to tell. #Khufiya tales.’

Take a look: