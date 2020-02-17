PHOTO: Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde flaunt their thigh high slit gowns at an award function

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde stun together in their thigh-high slit gowns at Filmfare Awards.

The 65th Filmfare awards held on Saturday brought the B-Town celebs under one roof. Ananya Panday, , Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, the award function saw the stars dress their best. Among the Bollywood beauties, , Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hedge stunned in similar thigh-high slit ensembles and a picture of the trio posing together at the Filmfare awards has been stirring up a storm on the internet.

The picture that surfaced on the internet shows Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde together. Alia wore a graceful yellow and light pink gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She sported sleek hair and a pair of rose gold heels. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a plush red gown laced with net and a side slit. She kept her hair tied half and sported neutral makeup. Pooja Hegde too grabbed eyeballs in her white ensemble featuring a sweetheart neckline and a stylish front slit. Embellished with silver sequins, her Filmfare outfit makes her one of the best dressed at the event. Check it out:

The three are super sassy together and the picture looks nothing less than a still from a chick-flick. The 3 ladies are flaunting their long legs in similar ensembles and that's what we call a great snap! Taking oomph and style a notch-above, Alia, Bhoomi and Pooja surely raise the temperature in the town bu a few degrees! Meanwhile, Alia bagged the Best Actress Award for Gully Boy while Bhumi shared the Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) with for Saandh Ki Aankh.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt floors us with her pink off shoulder dress with a pop of yellow; PHOTOS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More