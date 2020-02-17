PHOTO: Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde flaunt their thigh high slit gowns at an award function
The 65th Filmfare awards held on Saturday brought the B-Town celebs under one roof. Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, the award function saw the stars dress their best. Among the Bollywood beauties, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hedge stunned in similar thigh-high slit ensembles and a picture of the trio posing together at the Filmfare awards has been stirring up a storm on the internet.
The picture that surfaced on the internet shows Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Pooja Hegde together. Alia wore a graceful yellow and light pink gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She sported sleek hair and a pair of rose gold heels. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a plush red gown laced with net and a side slit. She kept her hair tied half and sported neutral makeup. Pooja Hegde too grabbed eyeballs in her white ensemble featuring a sweetheart neckline and a stylish front slit. Embellished with silver sequins, her Filmfare outfit makes her one of the best dressed at the event. Check it out:
The three are super sassy together and the picture looks nothing less than a still from a chick-flick. The 3 ladies are flaunting their long legs in similar ensembles and that's what we call a great snap! Taking oomph and style a notch-above, Alia, Bhoomi and Pooja surely raise the temperature in the town bu a few degrees! Meanwhile, Alia bagged the Best Actress Award for Gully Boy while Bhumi shared the Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) with Taapsee Pannu for Saandh Ki Aankh.
