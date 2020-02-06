PHOTO: Alia Bhatt shares a selfie on a sick day and we wish her a speedy recovery

Alia Bhatt reveals she is unwell in a new selfie on Instagram and we wish her a speedy recovery.

We all have had sick days when all we want to do is wrap ourselves in the blanket and watch our favourite movie or just sleep all day long. Just a while ago, shared a selfie and revealed what her sick day looks like and all we've got to say is We feel you, Alia! The Brahmastra actress is lying on the bed with a soft toy in her hand. 'Achoo!' she writes on her photo suggesting that she has caught cold and fever. Viral fever seems to be in the air these days. Besides, Alia also seems to have partied a lot at Armaan Jain's wedding.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a story revealing about her cold and cough. The actress looks extremely weak and tired and we wish her a speedy recovery. Alia has also put a sticker of a sneezing elephant on her picture. She is holding a brown soft toy close to her, wrapped with her in the blanket. The actress is seen sans makeup and we hope she gets better very soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it seems like a busy year for Alia Bhatt. The young starlet will soon be seen co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2. She has also begun shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will also be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR and in 's magnum opus Takht. Alia will also be sharing the screen with beau for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt makes THIS hair accessory cool again; Proves neons are in with her back to school look: Yay or Nay?

Credits :Instagram

Read More