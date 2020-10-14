PHOTO: Alia Bhatt wishes 'Boss Lady' Zoya Akhtar on her birthday and calls her 'Most Favourite Human'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback monochrome picture featuring her along with the birthday girl Zoya Akhtar.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar turns 48 today. Her friends and family have shared lovely birthday wishes for her on their respective social media handles. However, Zoya’s popular film Gully Boy’s lead actress has a special message for her ‘most favourite human’. Alia always tries to remember and wish her fellow friends on their birthdays on social media. Hence, it was not much of a surprise to find that the actress’ Instagram post was one of the best birthday wishes posted for the Gully Boy director.

Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback monochrome picture featuring her along with the birthday girl Zoya and from their Gully Boy days. In the caption, Alia wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSS LADY! MY MOST FAV HUMAN EVER…LOVE YOU.”

Zoya Akhtar's last directorial venture was Gully Boy. The film was released on Valentine's Day last year and it did exceptionally well at the box office. Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2. The actress has many films lined up in her kitty. One of which being Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra in which she will star opposite her beau . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, , Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Also, Alia will soon start shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

