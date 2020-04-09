PHOTO: Amitabh Bachchan expresses his gratitude to everyone for wishing Jaya Bachchan on her birthday

On the occasion of Jaya Bachchan's 72nd birthday, Amitabh Bachchan thanked everyone by expressing his gratitude and love for wishing the legendary actress on her birthday.

Former actress and a current politician, , celebrates her 72nd birthday today. However, she is away from family as the veteran is stuck in New Delhi amid the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus. But her kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan made sure to send in their wishes on her birthday, despite being so far away from them. While Abhishek shared an adorable photo and message for his mum, Shweta dug into the family photo archives and shared a cute childhood picture of her and Abhishek with mommy Jaya.

And now, Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his social media account and thanked all fans for showering wishes for Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Sharing a picture of himself and Jaya Bachchan with folded hands, Big B tweeted, "T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love .. धन्यवाद और आभार she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks."

Meanwhile, Abhishek wished mom Jaya by writing, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!" Both the posts received a whole lot of love. "

On the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will also star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

