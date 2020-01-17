PHOTO: Ananya Panday calls Chunky Panday, Bhavana her ‘happy place’ & wishes them on their wedding anniversary

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share an old photo of her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey on their wedding anniversary. The Khaali Peeli actress called them her happy place. Check it out.

For any child, their parent’s anniversary day is special. Even in Bollywood, star kids love to celebrate their parents’ special day with fervour. Speaking of this, Ananya Panday has set the tone of the wedding anniversary celebrations of her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey right. The Khaali Peeli actress took to social media to wish her parents in the sweetest way along with a throwback photo which is bound to make fans nostalgic. Ananya often shares old photos of her parents and gives them cute captions.

On Chunky and Bhavana’s wedding anniversary, Ananya decided to make it special for her parents. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to social media to share a sweet wish for them along with a throwback photo in which Chunky can be seen looking extremely young along with Ananya’s mother. Ananya also penned a sweet caption for her parents. She wrote, “my happy place #22YearsOfLoveAndLoveAndLove.” While fans loved the photo, Chunky left an endearing comment and revealed that the photo was from the time, he and Bhavana had met.

Many other Bollywood celebs like Yasmin Karachiwala, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others commented on the photo and wished the couple on their wedding anniversary. Chunky wrote, “Jab Mom and I met.”

Even Chunky penned a sweet wish for his wife, Bhavana and shared a throwback photo from old days with her. The adorable couple looked absolutely amazing in the photo. Chunky wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary my Dearest Everything 22 years.” Many others commented on Chunky’s photo too and Ananya was all hearts for her parents. On the work front, Chunky was last seen in Housefull 4 and his stint in Saaho with Prabhas and was also liked. Ananya, on the other hand, will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film will release on June 12, 2020.

