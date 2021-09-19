PHOTO: Ananya Panday’s weekend is all about family bonding; Mom Bhavana Pandey says it’s ‘priceless’

Ananya Panday may only be a few films old, but she has managed to find her feet in the shiny, tinsel town of Bollywood. The young actress enjoys quite the popularity among netizens and fans on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her life. Mom Bhavana Pandey too maintains her social media presence where she often posts some adorable throwback photos, unseen pictures, and sweet moments of Ananya and the Panday family. Following this trajectory, today, Bhavana took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a well-spent weekend featuring Ananya, Chunky Panday, and the rest of the family.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Bhavana posted a heartwarming photograph of a family get-together on the weekend. The picture featured Bhavana’s parents Kewal and Chitra Khosla, husband Chunky, and her two daughters Ananya, and Rysa Panday. The six of them can be seen posing together for a happy family picture at the dining table. While Ananya and Rysa are seated, Chunky Panday, Bhavana, and her parents can be seen standing close behind them. Sharing the picture, Bhavana wrote a caption that read, “Evenings like these … Priceless”.

The post was responded with a lot of love, likes, and comments. While one user wrote, “Lovely family”, another’s comment read “Very fabulous”.

Take a look:

Speaking of Ananya, the actress has been dropping some stunning pictures on the gram from her recent holiday to the Maldives. On the work front, she has a number of exciting projects lined up including Puri Jagannadh’s Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be featuring alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled upcoming film. Ananya also recently announced a new film she will be seen in called Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

