PHOTO: Ananya Panday shares a mesmerizing view from LA Harbor during Liger shoot

With Liger shoot going on in a full-fledged manner, Ananya Panday makes sure to treat her fans with glimpses of the shoot and keep everyone updated with her life. Just a while back, the actress dropped a slew of gorgeous pictures in a bathrobe with the location of a car. These clicks were for a night shoot for Liger. Now, Ananya updated her fans with a serene picture of L.A. Harbor, capturing the gorgeous blue waters and reminding them that she is in the City of Angels.

In the story that Ananya put up on her Insta, the sun is super bright and shining in its full glory, with its reflection showing lucidly on the clear waters of LA. The Harbour looks super peaceful in Ananya’s picturesque shot. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress cutely wrote, ‘Ello L.A.’ with a waving emoji, and also put ‘#Liger’. Later, she also uploaded another gorgeous shot from the middle of the ocean, while riding a boat. The actress has been in Las Vegas, soaking up the sun and shooting for her latest, Liger for the past couple of weeks. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will star South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya. Moreover, even the iconic boxer Mike Tyson is a part of the project.

Click HERE to see:

Meanwhile, Ananya is looking forward to Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in addition to Liger. She will also be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which stars Siddhant and Gourav Adarsh.

