PHOTO: Ananya Panday showcases her ‘plane pose’ as she soaks up the Maldivian sun

Ananya Panday keeps quite an active presence on social media where she often treats fans to glimpses of her life. Her Instagram grid is generously sprinkled with gorgeous photoshoot, selfies, fun candids, and moments with friends and family. And now, Ananya has been sharing sneak-peeks of her recent getaway to the Maldives on the gram. Last night, on September 18th, Ananya took to the photo-sharing-app, and shared a rather cute photo from the island country, where she showcases her ‘plane pose’.

Do you have a plane pose? Ananya Panday sure does and it’s adorable to say the least. Yesterday she took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of the same. Ananya can be seen standing in front of the crystal-clear blue waters, and behind her is an aircraft. The actress has her left leg lifted up, while she inclines to her right, and keeps both hands wide open to her side, replicating the wings of an aircraft. Ananya looks fresh and stylish in her white crop top and shorts. She also has a checked blue and white shirt tied around her waist. She wrapped up her look with open hair, bright sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.

Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, “this is my plane pose for some reason”. Her post was flooded with likes and comments from fans in no time at all.

Click HERE to see Ananya’s Instagram post

Apart from her post, Ananya also posted a few fun stories on her Instagram, where she is seen being goofy and having fun with her team.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Ananya announced a new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She shared the first poster and a teaser announcement of the film. In the film, all three actors would be seen as friends and it is expected to release in theatres in 2023. The film is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She also will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant.

ALSO READ: Inside Ananya Panday's vanity van fun shenanigans as she dolls up for a shoot; PHOTO