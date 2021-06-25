  1. Home
PHOTO: Ananya Panday sports a cute outfit with crop top and shorts; Mommy Bhavna Panday reacts

Ananya Panday shared a photo of herself is which can be seen looking away from the camera while posing in the cutest outfit. Take a look.
Ananya Panday is one of B-town’s most adored actresses. As soon as the diva entered the limelight, she took over the film industry by storm. With her stellar performances in films including Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli, she has garnered a massive fan following. Apart from being the talk of the town for her incredible on screen presence, the actress has grabbed all the eyeballs for her bold and elegant sense of style.

Ananya never shies away from experimenting with her outfits. Each time the actress is spotted by the paps, she makes heads turn with her quirky attires. She has a booming social media presence where she regularly treats her fans with stunning pictures of herself. Now, the actress took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself which was posted by Ananya’s stylist. In the photo, the diva can be seen looking away from the camera as she poses in the cutest outfit, which consisted of a spaceship-themed crop top and a pair of strawberry-print white shorts. Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday also commented ‘Love’ under the post.

Recently, Ananya Panday celebrated her mother’s birthday by sharing pictures with her on her Insta handle. In her wish, she penned a short and sweet message for her mom. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has a few films in her kitty. She would be seen in Shakun Batra's yet to be titled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has Liger which stars Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.

