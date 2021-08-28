PHOTO: Angad Bedi’s ‘baby girl’ Neha Dhupia is a sight to behold as her birthday party continues

It’s not over yet! Neha Dhupia’s birthday bash with Angad Bedi continues. Late night, on August 27, Angad took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of the birthday girl with his fans and followers. In the boomerang clip, Neha, who donned a black attire, can be seen blowing a candle. Sharing the beautiful moment, Angad wrote, “my baby girl”.

From surprising her with a cake to writing a special birthday note to going out for a dinner, Angad has left no stones unturned to make Neha’s birthday truly special. Earlier today, the actor penned down a sweet and loving message for his wife along with an adorable picture. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You dont need to be celebrated only on 27 th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU mehr ki maa.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Neha and Angad are all set to welcome their second child. A month ago, Neha took to her gram and sharing the big announcement along with a picture she wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." On the work front, Neha will reportedly be seen playing a pregnant cop in her upcoming project titled ‘A Thursday’.