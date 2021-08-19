PHOTO: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli opt for matching shoes as they step out for a lunch date

and Virat Kohli spent some quality time with each other on a beautiful lunch outing. The Bollywood power couple have been in the UK since June with their little daughter Vamika. Earlier today, Anushka gave us a glimpse of her “best vegetarian food” ever. We also got a glimpse of a joyful picture of the couple shared by the restaurant.

For their lunch outing, Anushka donned a white sweater with blue jeans, while Virat opted for a baby pink t-shirt and cream coloured trousers. They also gave us major couple goals as they were seen twinning in the same white shoes. The duo also took appropriate measures against COVID-19. Posting their lovely picture, Tendrill Kitchen took to their Instagram handle and wrote, “When @viratkohli and @anushkasharma visit for lunch. So glad you enjoyed.” Recently, Kohli-led team India scored a big win against England at the mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Team India won the breathtaking match by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Ever since the actor has reached London, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. From pictures with the Indian cricket squad to enjoying a fun time with her husband Virat, Anushka’s posts have sent social media abuzz.

