PHOTO: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli bump into Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal during their Swiss vacay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal during their Switzerland vacation. Check out their latest picture.

New Year’s just round the corner and everyone including our beloved B – town celebs have already jetted off to their favourite holiday destinations. Well, it has become more of a ritual off late. A few days back, jetted off to an undisclosed location with girlfriend Natasha Dalal and we were all wondering about the same. It was only when their pictures started doing rounds on social media that we came to know about the location which is Switzerland!

Now, it seems like they have some more company as they met another lovely couple, and Virat Kohli in the beautiful, snow clad place. Now, Anushka has shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with husband Virat, Varun and Natasha. She has also added a hilarious but apt caption along with the post that reads, “Hello frands!” All of them can be seen dressed in warm clothes and sporting cool shades in the picture.

Check out the picture of Anushka, Virat, Varun and Natasha below:

Well, Anushka and Virat are not the only ones who bumped into Varun and Natasha during their Switzerland vacay. A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma also met Varun and posed for a picture with him which instantly became viral on social media. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband , Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor had also jetted off to Switzerland for enjoying a mini vacation there.

