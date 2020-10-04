PHOTO: Anushka Sharma's hair dances with the wind while the actress poses for a black and white picture

Anushka Sharma shares a new stunning photo on Instagram. The actress, who is pregnant with her first baby, posed in a windy weather condition.

We'll be honest. We love when drops a new photo on her social media account. It's like a breath of fresh air on a hot summer's day. Like today, where she posted a new photo on Instagram. The pregnant actress is currently in Dubai, accompanying her husband Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The cricketer is captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the past few weeks, we've seen her visiting the sea-shelled seashores, flaunting her pregnancy glow while taking a dip in the pool and more.

Today, Anushka posted a black-and-white photo while sporting a half-smile and her hair all over her face. The actress sported a loose white ensemble while leaving her hair loose. Given the breeze surrounding her, her hair was scattered all over her face with the actress seemingly unbothered by it. She shared the gorgeous picture with two emojis.

Check out the photo below:

While Anushka continues to give us glimpses of her pregnancy, the actress has been voicing her thoughts against the horrific incidents of Hathras and Balrampur. She recently penned a thought-provoking post about the "privilege" of having a male child. "The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE," she wrote in a post about the notion of "myopic vision".

Read the whole post here: Anushka Sharma pens a hard hitting note on the 'myopic vision' of the privilege of having a male child

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×