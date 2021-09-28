PHOTO: Aparshakti Khurana shares an adorable glimpse as his daughter Arzoie completes one month

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja are over the moon as their daughter Arzoie completed one month. To mark the occasion, the new daddy in town took to his official social media handle and shared a beautiful glimpse of his family. Aparshakti and Aakriti welcomed their baby girl to this world on 27 August.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared a monochrome picture where he can be seen planting a kiss on his wife’s head while their little munchkin is wrapped up in a cloth and taking a nap. Sharing the sweet family photograph, Aparshakti wrote, “Happy One Month @arzoie.a.khurana” Soon after he posted the picture, fans and followers bombarded the post with comments. Many of them were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Among others, Aparshakti’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Awwww” with a heart emoticon. Swara Bhasker, Pulkit Samrat, Neha Dhupia also dropped heart emoticons on the adorable post.

Click here to see the picture.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Daughters’ Day, the ‘Helmet’ actor penned down a heartfelt note for his daughter. He wrote, “Dear Arzoie, It feels like I’ve known this name since forever. Like you were a part of me long before you actually became a part. Daughters are a blessing, the world says so. But you Arzoie, you are a manifestation of our purest dreams. We’ve been waiting for you since forever and now our world feels complete because we have you in it. Today on your first daughter’s day, I promise to lend you a shoulder when you need one. A gossip buddy by the day and your 3 AM friend by the night (when you just want to vent/bitch it out). I promise to be both. I promise to be your BFF and do as many cool Social Media trends as you would want me to.”

“Sometimes, we’ll also let mumma @aakritiahuja join the gang. She seems like a fun person. @arzoie.a.khurana #Arziyaan we love you! Happy first Daughter’s Day!” he concluded.