PHOTO: Are Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt scouting for wedding venues in Jodhpur? Find out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the hottest couples in B-town. The actors have been climbing the charts of the box office with their films. Both Alia and Ranbir have a promising lineup of films including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Shamshera, and Animal respectively. After the Maharashtra government decided to open the cinema theaters in the region, Yash Raj Films announced the release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s latest outing after a three-year hiatus titled ‘Shamshera’, which will hit the cinema screens on March 18, 2022. Meanwhile, the makers have not yet announced the latest theatrical release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A Bollywood paparazzi Instagram account posted recent pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the couple was clicked outside the Jodhpur airport. Ranbir was sporting an all maroon joggers outfit with sneakers meanwhile Alia donned blue denim jeans with T-shirt and a printed jacket. Rumors mills were buzzing with the conjectures around their marriage and reportedly the couple could be scouting for wonderful wedding venues in Jodhpur. Both the stars were wearing face masks along with sunglasses. Several of their fans took to the comment section of the post and wrote complimentary things about the actors while also enquiring about the wedding date. 

Take a look at the post: 

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming magnum opus directed by Ayan Mukerji titled ‘Brahmastra’. The three-part franchise has shifted several release dates and the latest one is yet to be announced by the makers. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram


