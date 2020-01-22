PHOTO: Arjun Kapoor paints his face like The Joker and we are wondering why so serious?

Arjun Kapoor paints his face like The Joker and we're wondering why so serious? but the actor gives it a ' Mera Naam Joker twist'.

seems to be upping his Instagram game these days. The actor has suddenly developed a newfound love for sharing his photographs on social media and we're wondering if its girlfriend 's influence? Arjun has become more active on the photo-sharing space than he was before. The actor often keeps sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. Be it his workout session or holiday pictures, Arjun likes to keep his fans updated with his whereabouts.

Recently, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself where the actor has his face painted like The Joker, the iconic titular character from the American psychological thriller. Arjun has put up an expressionless face and fans are wondering why so serious? However, the actor captions his picture "Mera naam JOKER" and refers to the 70s Raj Kapoor film Mera Naam Joker. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun recently featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat where he essayed the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The actor is now busy shooting for his upcoming film with Rakul Preet Singh. The film is yet to receive a title. He will also be seen sharing the screen with in Dibakar Banerjee's film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

