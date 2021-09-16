PHOTO: Arjun Rampal is back with his little buddy Arik; Enjoys breathtaking London view

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal treated his fans with an adorable picture with his son Arik. Arjun, who is prepping up for his next film ‘The Return’, is spending some quality time with his family in London. The actor recently shared a happy reunion with his son. The father-son duo were seen enjoying London view from their balcony. Sharing a photo, the ‘D Day’ actor wrote, “Back with my Buddy. #coffeewitharjun #london #TheReturn.” In the picture, Arik can be seen sitting on his father’s lap as they gaze at the surroundings. Arjun was seen donning a cool white tee, while son Arik dressed in a comfy grey sweatshirt.

Arjun’s girlfriend and mother of Arik, Gabriella Demetriades shared the same picture on her official Instagram handle. Gabriella also shared a solo picture of Arjun and wrote, “My heart (emoticons)”. A couple of days back, Arjun gave his fans a glimpse of himself reading the script of his next project ‘The Return’. Along with the photo, he wrote a thoughtful note which read, “Immerse yourself in the journey (the most important and enjoyable part) don’t distract yourself thinking about the destination. The answers all lay in the process. #TheReturn #London.”

Talking about the work front, Arjun was last featured in the thriller film ‘Nail Polish’. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for ‘Dhaakad’ opposite . The film is reportedly a spy-thriller, which stars Arjun in the role of a villain. Apart from ‘Dhaakad’, the actor also has The Battle of Koregaon and Nastik in the pipeline.