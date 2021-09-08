PHOTO: Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself a ‘fan’ of wife Tahira Kashyap: She also has a halo

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor often shares several pictures from personal and professional life on Instagram with fans. The actress has been shooting for several projects and recently wrapped up filming of ‘Doctor G’ in Prayagraj. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading parts. Ayushmann has already finished filming for ‘Anek’ which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. Ayushmann has previously collaborated with Anubhav on the much-acclaimed feature ‘Article 15’, which raked in the moolah at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana has reunited with producer Aanand L. Rai for an action film titled ‘Action Hero’. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a selfie with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Ayushmann has come back to Mumbai after wrapping up Doctor G and shared a picture with Tahira post-workout from Panchkula. Ayushmann wrote in the caption, “The director of Sharmaji Ki Beti with a masked fan. She also has a halo”. Tahira will be directing a feature film titled ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in leading parts.

Take a look at the post:

Tahira shared a statement, “Eternally grateful to all those people who are bringing my dream, the story so close to my heart to life. It's too good to be true but I guess 'winter always turns to spring'. This film has seen me through various states and stages of life but all that I have learned from my practice, my mother and my partner is to never give up. And I was supported with like-minded people who were there through and through with me on this journey, thank you for making this palpable! Thank you for your support on this."

