PHOTO: Ayushmann Khurrana witnesses ‘Four moons of Jupiter and Saturn Rings' through telescope in Maldives

Ayushmann Khurrana was on a vacation in the Maldives along with his wife Tahira Kashyap and the kids. The star shared his experience of watching "Jupiter's four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings" through the telescope on the island. Ayushmann shared a photo of himself watching "the night sky" through a telescope and a big picture of the moon and wrote, "It is the waxing gibbous phase of the moon. And it's stunning. Have you seen the moon lately? It is blindingly bright through the telescope. We also saw Jupiter's four out of 79 moons and Saturn rings."

He added, "In other news the Orion constellation is rising, will reach the zenith in winters. A very inquisitive twenty-year-old Marvin who aspires to be an astronomer but has studied marine biology showed us the night sky in Maldives." The actor was papped at the airport a while ago as he and his family returned from the Maldives. Ayushmann wore a red t-shirt along with black cargo pants as he walked out of the airport.

See the post here: