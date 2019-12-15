Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up the shoot of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The actor has finally wrapped up the shoot of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently. Ayushmann himself announced this on his Instagram story.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Bala with and Bhumi Pednekar was busy shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character and will bring to life a homosexual love story on the big screen. The Bala star mentioned that he is really excited about the film because, for the first time in Indian commercial cinema, a homosexual love story will be brought to life. The actor has finally wrapped up the shoot of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently.

Ayushmann himself announced this on his Instagram story. Sharing a picture of a yummy cake on which it was written, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Film Wrap." The movie was mainly shot in Varanasi. From the first day of the shoot, Ayushmann has been sharing some glimpses from the sets on his social media account. The first part Shubh Mangal Saavdhan dealt with erectile dysfunction and now the sequel will talk about homosexuality. The film reunites Badhaai Ho actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

The first look poster of the film shows Ayushmann Khurrana trying to escape from the brides and grooms running after him. Giving them a good chase, the actor is seen sprinting ahead in a superhero costume. Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao will be seen playing his parents. For the other male lead, Jitendra Kumar was roped in and Pankhuri Awasthy will also play a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

