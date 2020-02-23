PHOTO: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's cute selfie with Sidharth Shukla's sister is winning the internet

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge star Shehnaz Gill recently bonded with her bestie and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sister. Take a look.

After obsessing over Bigg Boss 13 for more than four months, the controversial show bid adieu to us a week ago. However, BB 13 vibes are still over, as the contestants are now making beautiful memories outside the house. And one of them is our beloved Punjab Ki aka Shehnaaz Gill. While her amazing chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is not hidden from anyone, the beautiful girl is now bonding with someone, who is extremely close to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

We're talking about Sidharth Shukla's sister. Yes, Shehnaaz has developed a great bond with Sid's sister, and the duo was seen sharing some fun-loving moments recently. A fan club shared a sweet picture of the pretty ladies, where they're all smiles as they pose for the camera. Within moments, Sana and Sid's sister's picture have gone viral and SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm on seeing their amazing bonding. While Sana is seen dressed in a casual blue top and looks cute as always, Sid's sister is seen donning a flowery top. Well, we're surely missing Sidharth in the frame, but it's amazing to see Shehnaaz sharing such warmth with Sidharth's close ones.

Take a look at the awe-dorable picture here:

This picture also reminds us of the kiss Shehnaaz planted to Sidharth's mother's forehead after the handsome hunk was announced as the winner of 's show. Shehnaaz is currently on a hunt to find a suitable groom for her Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. What are your thoughts about this cutesy picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

