PHOTO: Cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap says ‘Nurture yourself’ in awareness post

On Friday, the filmmaker and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been extremely vocal about her struggles of battling cancer, shared an awareness note. The month of October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness month to spread essential information regarding the stages, symptoms, and diagnosis of the type of cancer.

Tahira shared a picture of herself holding the pink ribbon which is used as the universal symbol of the disease. Along with the filmmaker wrote a length note emphasizing the importance of taking self-examinations for early detection. Kashyap shared a reminder for all women across the globe and said “Protect yourself, Value yourself, Nurture yourself.” Sharing her own experience she wrote, “Have gone through this route hence can suggest please do regular self examinations. Younger age at times also doesn’t help. Do not become an ostrich if you feel something is wrong. The wrong only gets detected timely if you take action towards it. Action means letting the doctors examine you and to go through their protocol. YOU are very significant, worthy of adding lot of value! Never forget this please.”

