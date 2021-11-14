PHOTO: Chunky Panday loves his girls, see his heartfelt Children’s Day wish for them

Children’s Day is indeed a special day and many parents love to smother their kids with love and express it to the world on this day. Well, it seems even Chunky Panday has joined the leagues of such parents. He went down memory lane and posted a picture with his daughters Rysa and Ananya and wished them a hearty message.

In the nostalgic selfie that was clicked in Mombasa, Kenya, the father-daughter trio can be seen grinning widely in a luxurious pool. The doting father happily captioned the picture, “My Water Babies..Happy Happy Children's Day to All the Bachha Party ❤”. The picture is just too cute and how can one not like it. While Rysa is in a cute pink hearted swimsuit matched with pink goggles, baby Ananya is clinging to her dad and smiling wide, and posing with a cute wink.

See the photo here:

Chunky Panday is quite the loving father. And what’s more, he doesn’t shy away from expressing his love for his daughters. Just two weeks back, on Ananya Panday’s birthday, Chunky shared some adorable pictures with Ananya wishing her all the love and success in the world.

Even as her daughter was in trouble recently with the NCB, Chunky Panday showed his constant support to her. The bond they share is strong and full of love.

