PHOTO: Co stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's epic childhood picture will leave you nostalgic  

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's photo, which will leave you super nostalgic, was first shared by the Barfi actor's late father Rishi Kapoor in 2017.

and will soon be coming together on the big screen for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. The co-stars began shooting for the film earlier this year in January in New Delhi. While the film wrap is yet to happen with schedules left to be completed, fans have been quite excited to see this refreshing pair on the silver screen. And while they are waiting for the film's release, fan clubs have been sharing pictures of the two actors.

We came across one such picture from Ranbir and Shraddha's childhood which was shared on Instagram. The photo which will leave you super nostalgic was first shared by the Barfi actor's late father back in 2017. In the picture, an adorable little Ranbir can be seen sitting in the background with Shraddha and her brother Siddhant Kapoor ahead of him.

Shraddha and Ranbir share an age gap of around four years and that is why the actress looks visibly younger. Sharing the picture back in 2017, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted, "Thank you Shakti Kapoor who sent me the children's picture. I made the grown ups. Sidhant, Ranbir and the pretty Shraddha. God Bless All!"

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:

Thank you Shakti Kapoor who sent me the children's picture. I made the grown ups. Sidhant,Ranbir and the pretty Shraddha. God Bless All! pic.twitter.com/RDpV4jTUjl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 1, 2017

Bollywood's filmy families have always been a strong knit unit. Apart from this photo, there have been several pictures of Ranbir, Shraddha, Arjun and as kids surface on social media.

Isn't this a simply adorable picture?

