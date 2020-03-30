PHOTO: Deepika Padukone channels her inner Marie Kondo to organise her kitchen and label lentil bottles

Deepika Padukone revealed she is organising her kitchen today. The actress shared a picture of a few labels and confessed she's a "wannabe Marie Kondo."

has been giving her Instagram followers a look into her days in quarantine. The actress, like every Bollywood celebrity in town, has been locked up in her house ever since Coronavirus broke out in India. The Chhapaak star and have been spending time together during the lockdown. It was during this period that she began an Instagram series, Productivity in the time of COVID-19, allowing fans a closer look at her life. From self-care to cleaning her cupboard, Deepika has kept herself busy.

Today, the gorgeous diva has pulled out the labeling machine to organise her kitchen. Deepika is inspired by Marie Kondo, a Japenese organising consultant, and it rearranging her kitchen. The star shared a picture of several labels spread across the floor. She shared the picture with the caption, "Season 1:Episode 6 You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough... #wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

Check out Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post below:

Over the weekend, Deepika jokingly called out . The Padmaavat star accused Kat of stealing her idea. Sharing the video of Kat scrubbing the dishes, Deepika wrote, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!!" To which Katrina replied, "Hahaha ......Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff )Haha stay safe .... love u guys". joined the conversation and said, "can we see what’s for dessert at ur lovely house in the time of isolation..."

