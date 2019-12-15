PHOTO: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Taapsee & more pose for an EPIC selfie

Rohini Iyer hosted a star-studded party at her Mumbai residence. The house party saw Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Nushrat Bharucha and Tahira Kashyap making their way to the party.

It was a star-studded Saturday in Mumbai. On one hand, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Roka witnessed several stars from the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, dress up to join the lovebirds on their happy day, on the other side, Rohini Iyer hosted a stellar house party. The party saw , , Anil Kapoor, , , Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, , , Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap in attendance.

While photos from their attendance have already made its way to the social media, a new photo from inside sees a few stars gathered around Rohini for an epic selfie. The picture sees Rohini surrounded by Deepika, Hrithik, Aditi, Taapsee, Tahira, Yami, Raveena and Nushrat among others. The group cannot hide their contagious smiles as the camera captures the group. Check out the picture below:

A similar picture was taken last month when Rohini hosted a party of the same style. The November party saw Jonas, , Ekta Kapoor, Tahira, Nushrat and among others in attendance. Soon after, Ekta took to Instagram and shared a selfie taken at the party. The picture featured Ekta and Rohini posing with Kriti Sanon, Priyanka, Tahira, Nusrat and Katrina. Don't remember the selfie? Here's a quick walk down the memory lane:

As for the party last night, Deepika and Hrithik were spotted together a few weeks after Deepika took to Twitter and compared him with a delicious dessert. Read all about it here: Deepika Padukone compares Hrithik Roshan to Death By Chocolate and we wonder how Ranveer Singh is taking it

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Read More