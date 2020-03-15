PHOTO: Deepika Padukone makes her time productive amid Coronavirus outbreak by cleaning her wardrobe

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The actress who last featured in Chhapaak, wrote in her post that amid the Coronavirus outbreak, she is trying to be more productive with her time indoors.

The gorgeous diva from Bollywood shared a picture on her Instagram account as she cleans her wardrobe. The actress who last featured in the hard-hitting film titled Chhapaak, wrote in her post that amid the Coronavirus outbreak, she is trying to be more productive with her time indoors. The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone featured in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Om Shanti Om, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The world is currently battling the outbreak of Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan city, China.

Medical experts across the globe have stated that people need to stay indoors and avoid venturing outdoors especially large gatherings. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is making most of her time indoors, by cleaning her wardrobe. The stunning actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account. The fans are delighted every time the Chennai Express actress shares candid pictures. The diva who also featured in films like Piku and Happy New Year will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. The Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone is also known to be a fashion icon. The beautiful actress is known to win hearts with her impeccable style statements.

Check out the post by Deepika Padukone:

The fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the sultry siren on the big screen. The actress last feature in Meghana Gulzar's film Chhapaak. The film performed well at the box office. This film also featured actor Vikrant Massey in a key role. The Tamasha actress Deepika Padukone had also cancelled her trip to France owing to the Coronavirus scare.

(ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone opens up about her relationships and being cheated on; Deets Inside)

Credits :instagram

Read More